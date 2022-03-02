Russia to retaliate for diplomats' expulsion from Bulgaria - TASS

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russia will respond in kind to the expulsion of two of its diplomats from Bulgaria, TASS cited the Russian embassy in Sofia as saying on Wednesday.

Bulgaria has given two Russian diplomats 48 hours to leave the country over accusations of spying, Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska said earlier on Wednesday. read more

