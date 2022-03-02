1 minute read
Russia to retaliate for diplomats' expulsion from Bulgaria - TASS
MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russia will respond in kind to the expulsion of two of its diplomats from Bulgaria, TASS cited the Russian embassy in Sofia as saying on Wednesday.
Bulgaria has given two Russian diplomats 48 hours to leave the country over accusations of spying, Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska said earlier on Wednesday. read more
Reporting by Reuters
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.