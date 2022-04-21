Russia sanctions 61 Canadian officials, journalists, military experts

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem takes part in a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Blair Gable

April 21 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday announced sanctions against 61 Canadian officials, journalists and military experts for supporting what it called the "Russophobic" stance of the Canadian administration.

The list includes Special Operations Forces Commander Major-General Steve Boivin, Central Bank Governor Tiff Macklem as well as John Tory and Jim Watson, the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa.

The ministry said the 61 individuals were barred from entering Russia indefinitely.

Reporting by Reuters

