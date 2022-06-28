Russia sanctions, climate - what the G7 agreed

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi pose for a photo during a meeting alongside the G7 leaders summit at Bavaria's Schloss Elmau, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany June 28, 2022. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS

SCHLOSS ELMAU, June 27 (Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of Seven rich democracies met for their three-day annual summit this week at a luxury castle resort in the Bavarian Alps in southern Germany.

Here are some of the highlights from the G7 communique seen by Reuters published on Tuesday, the final day of the summit:

UKRAINE

* Will further reduce reliance on civil nuclear and related goods from Russia, including working to help countries diversify their supplies

* On oil will consider options for a possible comprehensive prohibition of all services enabling transport of Russian seaborne oil unless oil is purchased below a price to be agreed with partners

* The G7 members invite all likeminded countries to join them in this

CLIMATE

* The G7 members commit to ending public support for unabated fossil fuel energy sector by end of 2022 except in limited circumstances

* Publicly supported investment in gas sector can be appropriate in these exceptional circumstances as temporary response

* Commit to achieving a fully or predominantly decarbonised power sector by 2035

Reporting by Sarah Marsh, Thomas Escritt, Matthias Williams, Phil Blenkinsop, Alexander Ratz

