Russia says any Putin-Zelenskiy meeting should be to seal deal

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday there were no obstacles to a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy, but that such a meeting would only take place to seal a specific agreement.

"There are no obstacles to the organisation of such a meeting with the understanding that it would not be just for its own sake; it would have to seal concrete agreements which are currently being worked out by the two delegations," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters.

Lavrov said the delegations were meeting via video conference.

