Russia says Belarus restores power supply to Chernobyl nuclear plant

A general view shows a New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, in Chernobyl, Ukraine April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

March 10 (Reuters) - Russia's energy ministry said on Thursday that Belarusian specialists had restored electricity supply to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

Chernobyl lost power amid fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, after Russia invaded Ukraine. read more

Reporting by Reuters

