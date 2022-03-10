1 minute read
Russia says Belarus restores power supply to Chernobyl nuclear plant
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
March 10 (Reuters) - Russia's energy ministry said on Thursday that Belarusian specialists had restored electricity supply to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine.
Chernobyl lost power amid fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, after Russia invaded Ukraine. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.