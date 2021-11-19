Russia says collective COVID-19 immunity level at 50.2% as of Nov. 19

A worker cleans the floor in a local hospital where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated in the town of Kalach-on-Don in Volgograd Region, Russia November 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kirill Braga

MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday its level of collective immunity against COVID-19, which the government's coronavirus task force measures using data on vaccinations and infections, stood at 50.2% as of Nov. 19, up from 49% the previous week.

Russia reported a record daily high of coronavirus-related deaths earlier on Friday, following a recent surge in case. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Tom Balmforth

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.