World
Russia says collective COVID-19 immunity level at 53.7%
1 minute read
MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday its level of collective immunity against COVID-19, which the government's coronavirus task force measures using data on vaccinations and infections, stood at 53.7% as of Dec. 3, up from 51.8% the previous week.
The level in Moscow stood at 72.1%, the task force said.
Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Alexander Marrow
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.