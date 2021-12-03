Russia says collective COVID-19 immunity level at 53.7%

A passenger wears a face mask in a bus amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kazan, Russia November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Artem Dergunov

MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday its level of collective immunity against COVID-19, which the government's coronavirus task force measures using data on vaccinations and infections, stood at 53.7% as of Dec. 3, up from 51.8% the previous week.

The level in Moscow stood at 72.1%, the task force said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Alexander Marrow

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.