Russia says it has no contact with NATO as nothing to discuss - TASS
April 6 (Reuters) - Russia has no contact with NATO as Moscow and the alliance have nothing to discuss at the moment, the TASS news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko as saying on Wednesday.
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey
