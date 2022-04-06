Russia says it has no contact with NATO as nothing to discuss - TASS

Russian ambassador to NATO Alexander Grushko addresses a news conference after the NATO-Russia Council at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

April 6 (Reuters) - Russia has no contact with NATO as Moscow and the alliance have nothing to discuss at the moment, the TASS news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko as saying on Wednesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.