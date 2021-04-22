Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

WorldRussia says it hopes U.S. ambassador's consultations in Washington won't be in vain

Reuters
2 minutes read

Russia said on Thursday it hoped U.S. ambassador John Sullivan would use his time usefully in Washington during consultations with members of Joe Biden's administration amid a diplomatic row with Moscow.

Sullivan said on Tuesday he would travel to the United States this week for consultations, days after the Kremlin suggested that Washington recall him amid a diplomatic crisis between the two countries. Sullivan left Russia on Thursday, TASS news agency reported, citing a source. read more

Russia recalled its own ambassador to Washington last month after Biden said he thought his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was a "killer", and the two countries imposed sanctions on each other last week.

In a tongue-in-cheek comment, the spokeswoman of the Russia's foreign ministry said she hoped Sullivan's trip to the United States would not prove be a waste of time.

"Consultations with our ambassador are actively being held in Russia," RIA quoted Maria Zakharova as saying on state television.

"We hope that the U.S. ambassador will spend his time usefully in Washington, and that he will focus on consultations with the bodies that oversee the issues in the bilateral relations with Russia to somehow formulate a position that won't lead ties to a dead end."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

World

World · 1:37 PM UTCU.S. deepens emissions target at climate summit, goal called 'game changing'

The Biden administration on Thursday pledged to slash U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, a new target it hopes will spur other big emitter countries to raise their ambition to combat climate change.

WorldThe legal war between the Saudis and their former spymaster
WorldIndia records world’s biggest single-day rise in coronavirus cases
WorldEU preparing legal case against AstraZeneca over vaccine shortfalls - sources
WorldHong Kong journalist improperly accessed public records, court rules