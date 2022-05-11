1 minute read
Russia says it is closely watching NATO configuration on borders
May 11 (Reuters) - Russia is closely watching anything that can affect NATO's configuration on its borders, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, in response to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visiting Sweden and Finland on Wednesday.
Both Sweden and Finland are expected to make decisions this month on whether to apply to join the Western military alliance.
