Russia says it is committed to preventing nuclear clash

A still image from video, released by the Russian Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be Russia's Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launched during exercises held by the country's strategic nuclear forces at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, Russia, in this image taken from handout footage released October 26, 2022. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday that it is fully committed to preventing nuclear war and that avoiding a nuclear clash between the world's nuclear powers is its first priority.

"We fully reaffirm our commitment to the joint statement of the five nuclear-weapon states leaders on the prevention of nuclear war and the avoidance of an arms race from Jan. 3, 2022," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Russia, the United States, China, Britain and France issued a joint statement in January affirming their responsibility in avoiding a nuclear war.

