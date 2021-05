Russian and U.S. state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Russia is drawing up proposals for the agenda of a possible summit meeting between President Vladimir Putin and U.S President Joe Biden, Russia's foreign minister was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying on Monday.

Biden has said he would like to hold talks with Putin during a trip to Europe next month.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.