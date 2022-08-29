Russia says it shot down Ukrainian drone near Zaporizhzhia nuclear station

A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said Russian forces shot down a Ukrainian drone which was trying to attack the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Russian news agencies reported.

The defence ministry said there was no serious damage and radiation levels were normal. It said the drone had been shot down near the facility's nuclear waste enclosure.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the report.

Both Russia and Ukraine have denied shelling the Zaporizhzhia plant in recent weeks, while each accusing the other of doing so.

