Russia says it struck shipyard in Ukraine's Mykolaiv

May 30 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Monday that its forces had struck a shipbuilding facility in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv.

Russian artillery struck a hangar in Mykolaiv's Okean Shipyard, destroying vehicles and other equipment, the ministry said.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.