Russia says it will hit security service sites in Kyiv

New members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces train with newly received weapons in Kyiv, Ukraine February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russia will strike sites in Kyiv belonging to Ukraine's security service and a special operations unit, Russia's TASS and RIA news agencies quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying on Tuesday.

The strikes aim to prevent "information attacks" on Russia, the ministry said, urging those near the sites to leave the areas.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Moscow bureau; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.