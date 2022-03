Russia says it will offer its own UN resolution on Ukraine humanitarian situation

Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia sits at the U.N. Headquarters as the United Nations Security Council assembles to vote for a rare emergency special session of the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. February 27, 2022. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia will put forth its own draft of a resolution regarding humanitarian situation in Ukraine, Moscow's ambassador to the United Nations said on Tuesday.

Answering a reporter's question, ambassador Vassily Nebenzia also said Russia will stop its invasion when the goals of its special military operation are achieved in Ukraine, including demilitarization.

Writing by Doina Chiacu; editing by Susan Heavey

