Russia says it will retaliate if Poland expels its diplomats -RIA

People gather to protest against Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Krakow, Poland February 24, 2022. Jakub Wlodek/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS/File Photo

March 23 (Reuters) - Russia will retaliate if its diplomats are expelled from Poland, the RIA news agency cited the foreign ministry as saying on Wednesday.

Moments earlier, Poland's special services said they had asked the foreign ministry to expel 45 people working for Russia under the cover of diplomatic work. read more

Reporting by Reuters

