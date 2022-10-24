Russia says its forces are preparing to work under radioactive contamination















LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday that it had prepared its forces to work in conditions of radioactive contamination, after Moscow accused Ukraine of planning to detonate a "dirty bomb" - something Kyiv has strongly denied.

The remark was made by the head of Russia's nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, in a media briefing.

