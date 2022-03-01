Russia says Meta, Google should be held accountable for 'inciting war' -Ifax

Small toy figures are seen in front of displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration taken, October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said a system should be created to hold western tech giants, including Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O) and Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google, responsible for what it called "inciting war", the Interfax news agency reported.

State communications Roskomnadzor also demanded that foreign internet services stop discriminating against Russian media in Europe.

Google and Meta are among internet companies facing possible punitive measures in Russia after failing to open local offices and take other measures required by a communications law. read more

Reporting by Reuters in Moscow; Editing by Jon Boyle

