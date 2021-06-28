Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Russia says monitoring Black Sea military drills involving U.S., Ukraine - RIA

1 minute read

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday it was monitoring the movements of international ships participating in 'Sea Breeze' military exercises in the Black Sea, the RIA news agency reported.

The exercises, which involve NATO countries and others, come amid a rise in tensions between the Atlantic alliance and Moscow.

Last week Russia said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of a British warship to chase it out of Black Sea waters off the coast of Crimea. Britain rejected Russia's account of the incident. read more

Writing by Polina Ivanova Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 3:53 PM UTCU.S. warplanes strike Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria

The United States said on Sunday it carried out another round of air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq and Syria, this time in response to drone attacks by the militia against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq.

WorldAnalysis: North Korea sees 'propaganda value' in slimmer Kim, analysts say
WorldSeparated from her daughters in U.S., Honduran mom parents from her smartphone
WorldBlinken and pope meet but unclear if U.S. bishops' vote discussed
WorldBelarus tells EU envoy to go, withdraws migration help in sanctions row