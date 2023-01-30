Russia says 'provocative' drone attack on Iran could have caused out-of-control escalation















Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russia on Monday condemned Sunday's drone strike on a military factory in Iran and warned against what it called "provocative" actions that could trigger an escalation in an already tense situation.

"Such destructive actions could have unpredictable consequences for peace and stability in the Middle East," Moscow's Foreign Ministry said.

A U.S. official said on Sunday that Israel appeared to have been behind the overnight drone strike. Iran said it had intercepted the strike and that there were no casualties or serious damage.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey











