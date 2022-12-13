Russia says reports about Modi refusing Putin meeting are 'misunderstanding' - Interfax















Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry has said reports about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly refusing a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin are a "misunderstanding", the Interfax news agency said on Tuesday.

Bloomberg News reported last week that a decision to cancel a summit between the two leaders was taken after veiled threats by Putin to use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war.

An Indian government source told Reuters that the decision not to hold a summit was taken much earlier and that the nuclear angle was not a factor.

Reporting by Reuters











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.