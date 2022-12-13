Russia says reports about Modi refusing Putin meeting are 'misunderstanding' - Interfax

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks after the handover ceremony during the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, November 16, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/Pool

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry has said reports about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly refusing a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin are a "misunderstanding", the Interfax news agency said on Tuesday.

Bloomberg News reported last week that a decision to cancel a summit between the two leaders was taken after veiled threats by Putin to use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war.

An Indian government source told Reuters that the decision not to hold a summit was taken much earlier and that the nuclear angle was not a factor.

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks