Russia says some U.S. embassy staff must leave in January

Vehicles drive past the embassy of the U.S. in Moscow, Russia August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor/File Photo

MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry has ordered U.S. embassy staff who have been in Moscow for more than three years to leave Russia by Jan. 31, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.

The move comes after Russia's ambassador to the United States said last week that 27 Russian diplomats and their families were being expelled from the United States and would leave on Jan. 30. read more

There was no immediate comment from the U.S. embassy in Moscow.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Tom Balmforth; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Osborn

