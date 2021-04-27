Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that actions by the United States and the transalantic NATO alliance in Europe were contributing to an increased military threat, the Interfax news agency reported.

Frictions around Russia's border with Ukraine have eased in recent days after Moscow ordered a withdrawal of some troops last week. Shoigu said that Russia would act as it saw fit to ensure security at its borders, Interfax reported.

