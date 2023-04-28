Russia says U.S.-South Korea nuclear deal could destabilise region















MOSCOW, April 28 (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday that a nuclear deal between the United States and South Korea would destabilise the region and the wider world, and warned of a potential arms race as a result.

The United States on Wednesday pledged to give South Korea more insight into its nuclear planning, while Seoul pledged not to seek nuclear weapons itself.

Reporting by Reuters











