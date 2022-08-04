Russia should accept 'serious proposal' related to Griner -White House

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, sits inside a defendants' cage after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool

WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - United States urges Russia to accept a "serious proposal" Washington made weeks ago for the return of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

Griner, who was arrested in Russia in February, was sentenced to nine years in prison by a Russian court on Thursday after she was found guilty of deliberately bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia. read more

"It's a serious proposal. We urge them to accept it. They should have accepted it weeks ago when we first made it," Kirby said, declining to provide details of the proposal.

Reporting by Heather Timmons in Washington; Writing by Ismail Shakil; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.