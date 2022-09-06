Russia should not be branded terrorism sponsor, Biden says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Labor Day at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., September 5, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday said Russia should not be designated a state sponsor of terrorism, a label Ukraine has pushed for amid Russia's ongoing invasion while Moscow has warned it would rupture U.S.-Russian ties. read more

Asked if Russia should be designated a state sponsor of terrorism, Biden told reporters at the White House: “No.”

Some U.S. lawmakers have also pressed for the designation. read more

Reporting by Jeff Mason in Washington; writing by Ismail Shakil; editing by Susan Heavey

