Russia spreading 'disinformation' on Ukraine planning attacks, Kyiv says
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
KYIV, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday accused Russia of spreading disinformation that Kyiv planned to launch attacks in eastern Ukraine or sabotage chemical plans in the region.
"We categorically refute Russian disinformation reports on Ukraine's alleged offensive operations or acts of sabotage...Ukraine does not conduct or plan any such actions in the Donbass (region)," he said on Twitter.
Kuleba did not specify which reports he was referring to.
(This story refiles to correct spelling of Kyiv in headline)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.