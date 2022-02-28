1 minute read
Russia still part of Iran nuclear talks, US hopes for progress, White House says
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russians continue to be part of nuclear negotiations with Iran, and the Biden administration hopes to make progress in those talks, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.
Reporting by Nanidta Bose and Alexandra Alper
