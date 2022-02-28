Skip to main content
Russia still part of Iran nuclear talks, US hopes for progress, White House says

1 minute read

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on the U.S. response after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russians continue to be part of nuclear negotiations with Iran, and the Biden administration hopes to make progress in those talks, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

Reporting by Nanidta Bose and Alexandra Alper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

