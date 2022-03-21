Russia summons U.S. envoy, says ties close to rupture after Biden's Putin comments

U.S. ambassador to Russia John Sullivan speaks with journalists in Moscow, Russia January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

March 21 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday it had summoned U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan to tell him that remarks by U.S. President Joe Biden about Russian President Vladimir Putin had pushed bilateral ties to the brink of collapse.

President Biden said last week that Putin was a "war criminal" for sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.