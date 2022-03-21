1 minute read
Russia summons U.S. envoy, says ties close to rupture after Biden's Putin comments
March 21 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday it had summoned U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan to tell him that remarks by U.S. President Joe Biden about Russian President Vladimir Putin had pushed bilateral ties to the brink of collapse.
President Biden said last week that Putin was a "war criminal" for sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. read more
Reporting by Reuters
