Russia tracks French frigate in Black Sea - Interfax

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday its Black Sea Fleet forces were tracking the French navy's Auvergne frigate after the vessel entered the Black Sea, the Interfax news agency reported.

East-West tensions are at a high with Ukraine, the United States and Western capitals voicing fears over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine. read more

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Heavens

