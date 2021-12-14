World
Russia tracks French frigate in Black Sea - Interfax
1 minute read
MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday its Black Sea Fleet forces were tracking the French navy's Auvergne frigate after the vessel entered the Black Sea, the Interfax news agency reported.
East-West tensions are at a high with Ukraine, the United States and Western capitals voicing fears over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine. read more
Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Heavens
