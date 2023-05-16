Russia, Ukraine agree African mission on potential peace plan, Ramaphosa says















CAPE TOWN, May 16 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy had agreed to receive a group of African leaders to discuss a potential peace plan for the conflict.

"My discussions with the two leaders demonstrated that they are both ready to receive the African leaders and to have discussion on how this conflict can be brought to an end," Ramaphosa told a joint press briefing with the Singapore prime minister.

"Whether that will succeed or not is going to depend on the discussions that will be held," he said.

Ramaphosa said the peace plan was also backed by the leaders of Senegal, Uganda and Egypt, adding that the U.N. Secretary General, the United States and Britain had also been briefed about the initiative.

Washington and London had expressed "cautious" support to the peace plan, Ramaphosa added.

