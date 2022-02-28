1 minute read
Russia, Ukraine complete peace talks for now, will hold second round
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Feb 28 (Reuters) - Officials from Russia and Ukraine ended peace talks on Monday and will return to their respective capitals for further consultations before a second round of negotiations, RIA news agency quoted Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak as saying.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.