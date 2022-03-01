1 minute read
Russia, Ukraine to hold second round of talks on March 2, TASS reports
MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - The second round of Russia-Ukraine talks is planned for March 2, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, quoting a source on the Russian side.
After the first round of negotiations which took place on Monday and produced no tangible results, the sides had said they would meet again in the coming days.
Reporting by Moscow bureau; Editing by Edmund Blair
