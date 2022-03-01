Russia, Ukraine to hold second round of talks on March 2, TASS reports

Russian and Ukrainian flags are seen on a table before the talks between officials of the two countries in the Gomel region, Belarus February 28, 2022. Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - The second round of Russia-Ukraine talks is planned for March 2, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, quoting a source on the Russian side.

After the first round of negotiations which took place on Monday and produced no tangible results, the sides had said they would meet again in the coming days.

Reporting by Moscow bureau; Editing by Edmund Blair

