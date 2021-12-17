Russia says Western response to security wish-list not encouraging

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov arrives for a meeting with U.S. special envoy Marshall Billingslea in Vienna, Austria June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Russia on Friday disclosed an array of security guarantees it wants from the West including promises to give up any military activity in Ukraine and eastern Europe and not to expand the NATO military alliance further, the RIA news agency reported.

But Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted by another agency, Interfax, as saying the United States and NATO were so far rejecting the ideas and their response was not encouraging.

Moscow handed over its proposals to the United States this week amid soaring tensions over a build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine. Western countries have warned Russia may be about to launch a new attack on Ukraine, something Moscow has denied.

Russia says it is responding to what it sees as threats to its own security from Ukraine's increasingly close relations with NATO and aspirations to join the alliance.

It says its planned security package is a way to defuse tensions in Europe and avoid military confrontation.

RIA summarised the key points of Moscow's proposals as:

- To rule out further NATO expansion and Ukraine's accession to the alliance

- Not to deploy additional troops and weapons outside the countries in which they were in May 1997 (before any Eastern European countries joined the alliance) - except in exceptional cases with the consent of Russia and NATO members

- To abandon any NATO military activities in Ukraine, Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia

- Not to deploy intermediate and shorter-range missiles where they can hit the territory of the other side

- Not to conduct exercises with more than one military brigade in an agreed border zone, and to regularly exchange information about military exercises

- To confirm that the parties do not consider each other as adversaries, and agree to resolve all disputes peacefully and refrain from the use of force

- To commit not to create conditions that might be perceived as a threat by the other party

- To create hotlines for emergency contacts.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov and Tom Balmforth; Writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Alison Williams

