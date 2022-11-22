Russia urges restraint by Turkey in Syria -envoy















Nov 22 (Reuters) - Moscow believes that Turkey should refrain from the use of "excessive" military force in Syria, with a search needed to find a peaceful solution to the Kurdish issue, Russian news agencies said on Tuesday, citing the country's Syria envoy.

Moscow would work with partners to find a solution to the conflict, they reported the envoy, Alexander Lavrentyev, as saying.

Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











