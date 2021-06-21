Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia and U.S. to discuss 'normalising' embassy operations -RIA

MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - Russia and the United States have initiated contacts to "normalise" the work of their embassies in Washington and Moscow, the RIA news agency cited Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Monday.

Russia's ambassador to the United States, who had been out of Washington for months amid bilateral tensions, returned to Washington on Sunday following a summit between President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden. read more

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kevin Liffey

