Russia, US discussing possible New START Treaty commission talks - Interfax

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov arrives for security talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman at the United States Mission in Geneva, Switzerland January 10, 2022.

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russia and the United States are discussing a possible meeting of their bilateral consultative commission on the New START Treaty, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Wednesday there were "signals" on a possible resumption of talks to extend the treaty. read more

