1 minute read
Russia, US discussing possible New START Treaty commission talks - Interfax
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russia and the United States are discussing a possible meeting of their bilateral consultative commission on the New START Treaty, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Wednesday there were "signals" on a possible resumption of talks to extend the treaty. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.