Russia, U.S. to hold nuclear arms control talks on July 28 - Kommersant

MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - Russia and the United States have agreed to hold their first round of nuclear strategic stability talks on July 28 in Geneva, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Tuesday.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed at a summit in Geneva last month to embark on bilateral dialogue to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures.

