World

Russia, U.S. to hold talks on nuclear strategic stability next month - Ifax

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russia will hold a new round of talks with the United States on nuclear strategic stability next month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

The Interfax news agency quoted Lavrov as saying the two sides could reach some agreements in the field in the future.

