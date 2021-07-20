Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia, Uzbekistan to hold military drills near Afghan border - Ifx

MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - Russia and Uzbekistan will hold joint military drills in Uzbekistan near Afghan border from July 30 to Aug. 10, Interfax news agency cited Russia's armed forces as saying on Tuesday.

The exercise will take place in southernmost Surxondaryo province and will involve around 1,500 troops and around 200 vehicles, including aircraft.

On Monday, Russia's armed forces said Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan would hold military drills 20 km (12 miles) from the Afghanistan border in Tajikistan from Aug. 5-10.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Himani Sarkar

