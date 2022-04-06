1 minute read
Russia wants to keep diplomatic ties with West despite expulsions - Interfax
April 6 (Reuters) - Russia wants to maintain diplomatic relations with Western countries despite a series of expulsions of its diplomats, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko as saying on Wednesday.
Grushko said European countries disrupting the work of Russian diplomats were damaging their own interests.
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.