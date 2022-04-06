Russia wants to keep diplomatic ties with West despite expulsions - Interfax

April 6 (Reuters) - Russia wants to maintain diplomatic relations with Western countries despite a series of expulsions of its diplomats, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko as saying on Wednesday.

Grushko said European countries disrupting the work of Russian diplomats were damaging their own interests.

