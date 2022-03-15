1 minute read
"There is no link between events in Ukraine and Vienna talks" -Iran's foreign minister
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
DUBAI, March 15 (Reuters) - There is no link between current events in Ukraine and nuclear talks in Vienna, Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Tuesday during a news conference with his Russian counterpart in Moscow.
Amirabdollahian added that Russia will stand next to Iran until the end of nuclear talks.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.