"There is no link between events in Ukraine and Vienna talks" -Iran's foreign minister

1 minute read
1/2

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint news conference with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Moscow, Russia March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool

DUBAI, March 15 (Reuters) - There is no link between current events in Ukraine and nuclear talks in Vienna, Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Tuesday during a news conference with his Russian counterpart in Moscow.

Amirabdollahian added that Russia will stand next to Iran until the end of nuclear talks.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom

