"There is no link between events in Ukraine and Vienna talks" -Iran's foreign minister

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint news conference with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Moscow, Russia March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool

DUBAI, March 15 (Reuters) - There is no link between current events in Ukraine and nuclear talks in Vienna, Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Tuesday during a news conference with his Russian counterpart in Moscow.

Amirabdollahian added that Russia will stand next to Iran until the end of nuclear talks.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.