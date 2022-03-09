Russia warns the West: our sanctions will hurt you

A model of a pump jack is seen in front of the displayed sign "stop", U.S. and Russia flag colours in this illustration taken March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Russia warned the West on Wednesday that it was working on a broad response to sanctions that would be swift and felt in the West's most sensitive areas.

"Russia's reaction will be swift, thoughtful and sensitive for those it addresses," Dmitry Birichevsky, the director of the foreign ministry's department for economic cooperation, was quoted as saying by the RIA news agency.

