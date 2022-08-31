Russia welcomes idea of permanent IAEA presence at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Members of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission stand by UN vehicles at hotel as they depart for visit to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in central Kyiv, Ukraine August 31, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russia welcomes the idea that IAEA experts could stay at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on a permanent basis, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's representative to the international organisations in Vienna, said on Wednesday.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said the agency hoped to set up a permanent mission at the plant. U.N. nuclear inspectors set off for the plant earlier on Wednesday. read more

Reporting by Reuters

