1 minute read
Russia welcomes idea of permanent IAEA presence at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russia welcomes the idea that IAEA experts could stay at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on a permanent basis, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's representative to the international organisations in Vienna, said on Wednesday.
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said the agency hoped to set up a permanent mission at the plant. U.N. nuclear inspectors set off for the plant earlier on Wednesday. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.