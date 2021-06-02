Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Russia will monitor Ukraine-U.S. military drills and react if necessary -defence ministry

Reuters
2 minute read

The Russian military will closely monitor upcoming naval drills co-hosted by Ukraine and the United States and react if necessary to protect its own national security, the Russian defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The annual Sea Breeze drills, which are focused on the Black Sea area, will involve personnel from a number of NATO countries and are set to take place from June 28 to July 10, the ministry said in a statement.

Moscow said the drills went well beyond what it called Ukraine's own Black Sea zone.

"The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation will closely monitor the preparations and the Ukrainian-American 'Sea Breeze' exercises themselves...and if necessary respond appropriately to the situation in the interests of ensuring Russia's military security," the ministry said.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine remain acutely strained after Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014 and backed a pro-Russian separatist uprising in eastern Ukraine that triggered a conflict that has killed over 14,000 people.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

World

World · 10:40 AM UTCIsrael’s Lapid enlists Gantz, moves closer to unseating Netanyahu

Israel's opposition leader moved closer to unseating Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday and forming a new government after agreeing terms with several parties including one led by Defence Minister Benny Gantz, a spokesman said.

WorldFormer centre-left politician Herzog elected Israel's president
WorldAustralia's Victoria extends Melbourne COVID-19 lockdown for 2nd week
WorldDisaster feared as chemical cargo ship sinks off Sri Lanka
WorldIsrael sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases