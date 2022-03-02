Russia will not let Ukraine obtain nuclear weapons, Lavrov says

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's (on screen) pre-recorded video message is played at the 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland March 1, 2022. Salvatore Di Nolfi/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russia will not allow Ukraine to obtain nuclear weapons, TASS news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Wednesday.

Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine last week in what it called a special operation to demilitarise and "denazify" the country, a justification dismissed by Kyiv and the West as propaganda.

Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Timothy Heritage

