Russia will not let Ukraine obtain nuclear weapons, Lavrov says
MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russia will not allow Ukraine to obtain nuclear weapons, TASS news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Wednesday.
Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine last week in what it called a special operation to demilitarise and "denazify" the country, a justification dismissed by Kyiv and the West as propaganda.
