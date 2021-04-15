Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday said it would respond in the near future to U.S. sanctions, which included expelling 10 diplomats and restricting Russia's ability to issue sovereign debt.

The United States imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia to punish it for alleged interference in U.S. elections, cyber-hacking, bullying Ukraine and other "malign" acts. read more

"The U.S. ambassador in Russia is at our foreign ministry right now. I would hardly have said this before, but I can say it now: It's not going to be a pleasant meeting for him," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing.

World · 12:07 AM UTCU.S. imposes wide array of sanctions on Russia for ‘malign’ actions

The United States on Thursday imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia, including curbs to its sovereign debt market, to punish it for interfering in last year's U.S. election, cyber hacking, bullying Ukraine and other alleged malign actions.

