Russia working with Venezuela on possible adoption of card payment system -Tass















Dec 14 (Reuters) - Moscow is working with Venezuela on its possible adoption of Russia's Mir card payment system, Tass news agency cited Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Wednesday.

Novak is visiting Venezuela this week. The Mir card is accepted in Cuba, South Korea, Turkey, Vietnam and a handful of former Soviet republics.

Reporting by David Ljunggren and Ron Popeski; Editing by Leslie Adler











