Russian advances have stalled in Ukraine, says Ukrainian presidential adviser

A member of the Ukrainian military walks, amid Russia's invasion in Ukraine, near Kyiv, Ukraine March 10, 2022. Picture taken March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Anna Kudriavtseva

LVIV, Ukraine, March 11 (Reuters) - Russian territorial advances in Ukraine have stalled and the Russian armed forces have made no progress in the last 24 hours, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Friday.

"Our opponent has been halted in practically every direction by air strikes, rocket fire and ground attacks," he told a news briefing. Ukraine’s armed forces had staged counter-attacks near the capital Kyiv, and Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, he said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.