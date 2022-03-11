1 minute read
Russian advances have stalled in Ukraine, says Ukrainian presidential adviser
LVIV, Ukraine, March 11 (Reuters) - Russian territorial advances in Ukraine have stalled and the Russian armed forces have made no progress in the last 24 hours, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Friday.
"Our opponent has been halted in practically every direction by air strikes, rocket fire and ground attacks," he told a news briefing. Ukraine’s armed forces had staged counter-attacks near the capital Kyiv, and Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, he said.
Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage
